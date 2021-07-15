CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Down 78.4% in June

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the June 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBFV opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

