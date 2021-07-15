Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

NYSE FUN opened at $43.65 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $23,596,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 606,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,514,000 after purchasing an additional 341,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

