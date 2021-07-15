Celo (CELO) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Celo has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $688.14 million and $17.31 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $2.59 or 0.00008113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00114785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00150182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,953.09 or 1.00205284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00979477 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

