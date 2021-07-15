Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Down 92.6% in June

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,910. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.0552 dividend. This is a positive change from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.37%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 610.00%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.