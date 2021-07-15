Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.56

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.56 and last traded at $75.01, with a volume of 7752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

