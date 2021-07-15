Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Up 3.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Centerra Gold traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 85,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGAU. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

