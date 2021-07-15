Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CG. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.58.

Shares of CG traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 167,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,451. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

