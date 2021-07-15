Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,096,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,493,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,588,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,997,000.

Shares of DHCAU stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

