Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

GOEV opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Canoo Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

