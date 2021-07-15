Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,934,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,462,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AEACU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.