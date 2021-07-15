Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 14,663 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after buying an additional 737,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.67 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.