Centiva Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 741,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WVE opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

