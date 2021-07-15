Centiva Capital LP Invests $189,000 in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSII opened at $9.95 on Thursday. FS Development Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

