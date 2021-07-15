Centiva Capital LP Invests $200,000 in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCAU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

