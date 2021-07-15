Centiva Capital LP Invests $67,000 in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,204.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,305 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 741,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 83.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WVE stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WVE. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

