Centiva Capital LP Invests $99,000 in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000.

Shares of AEACU stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

