Centiva Capital LP Makes New $112,000 Investment in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGAC. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,802,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 718,800 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,190,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,065,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 220,969 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGAC stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

