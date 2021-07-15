Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of AUPH opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

