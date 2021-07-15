Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDACU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

