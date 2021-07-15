Centiva Capital LP Takes $160,000 Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,120,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,070,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 462,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000.

Shares of Better World Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

