Centiva Capital LP Takes $180,000 Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 1,935.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,723,000.

DUNEU opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

