Centrality (CENNZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.77 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Centrality coin can now be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $98.66 million and $2.77 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00050765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.33 or 0.00851706 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

