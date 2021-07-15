Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Up 125.9% in June

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the June 15th total of 872,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 266.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth $7,568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.60 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

