Chai Trust Co. LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,668,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $247.86. 615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.89. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $252.38.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.