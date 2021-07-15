Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. raised Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.08. Champion Iron has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.74.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

