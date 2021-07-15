ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Birch Grove Capital LP

Birch Grove Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 44.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,300 shares during the period. ChampionX makes up approximately 1.4% of Birch Grove Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Birch Grove Capital LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $94,318,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 45.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ChampionX by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 68,246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 1,939,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHX stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.89. 1,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

