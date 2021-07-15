Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Energy Services Fund Gp L. Bcp Sells 5,000 Shares

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Gp L. Bcp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CHRA stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 630,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

