Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Director Sells $46,320.00 in Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $701.37 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.53 and a 52 week high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

