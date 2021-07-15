ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Down 4.6%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.55. 5,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,695,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.