Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $101.97 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.96.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

