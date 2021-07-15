China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Short Interest Down 88.1% in June

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Dasheng Biotechnology stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 15,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

