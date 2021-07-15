ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.94

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 5092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

