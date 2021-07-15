Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 34,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCIV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

CCIV traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,247,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,481,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.96. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

