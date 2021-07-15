Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Cintas updated its FY22 guidance to $10.35-10.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.350-$10.750 EPS.

Cintas stock traded down $12.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $366.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,597. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $271.27 and a fifty-two week high of $392.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.95.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.