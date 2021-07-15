Citigroup Begins Coverage on Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LCSHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LCSHF stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.06.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

