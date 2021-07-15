Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Canon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after buying an additional 39,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 333,303.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 753,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Canon by 87.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canon by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 44.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CAJ opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

