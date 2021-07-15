Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tennant by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tennant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tennant by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 311.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $198,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at $12,289,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $951,123 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNC opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.42. Tennant has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

