Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,051 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $399.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.83. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

