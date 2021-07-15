Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after acquiring an additional 168,191 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 111.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 47,475 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.44.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $520,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

