Citigroup Inc. Makes New $524,000 Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

