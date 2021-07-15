Citigroup Inc. Purchases 17,647 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 283.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,522 shares of company stock worth $283,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

