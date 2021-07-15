Citigroup Inc. Sells 585,476 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,476 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

NASDAQ LX opened at $9.98 on Thursday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.