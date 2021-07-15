Citigroup Increases AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $44.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NYSE AB opened at $45.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

