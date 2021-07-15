Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of C traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,272,050. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

