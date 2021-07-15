Cito Capital Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cito Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,408,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 62,723 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The Kroger stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 143,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,944. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

