Cito Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,012 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $325,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $287.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.49. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.00%. Analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.