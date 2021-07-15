Cito Capital Group LLC Takes $430,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.90. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $304.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

