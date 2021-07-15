Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,656 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.