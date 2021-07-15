Clearline Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,457 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Splunk by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $192,341,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $876,815.00. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock worth $2,155,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.16. 9,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,744. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.