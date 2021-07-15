Clearline Capital LP Invests $1.88 Million in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 257,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

PLYA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. 2,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The company had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

